‘Kanchana 4’ completes half of its filming!

The Kanchana franchise, one of Kollywood’s most successful horror series, is gearing up for its fourth installment. Known for its mix of horror, comedy, and mass appeal, the series has a strong fan base not only in Tamil Nadu but also in the Telugu states. Despite receiving mixed reviews, Kanchana 3 proved its box-office power by grossing nearly ₹100 crore and even giving tough competition to Nani’s Jersey in Telugu markets.

Now, sources reveal that Kanchana 4 is in active production, with the shoot already halfway completed. While the makers are yet to lock a release date, sources reveal that director-actor Raghava Lawrence, who is also producing the film, is keen on wrapping up the shoot at the earliest. Expectations are naturally high as Lawrence returns to helm the project after steering the previous installments to success.

Adding to the excitement is Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi, who has been roped in for a key role. The film will mark her debut in Kollywood, and her presence is expected to bring a fresh appeal to the horror-comedy saga.

Reports also suggest that popular actresses Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna might be part of the ensemble cast. However, an official confirmation on their inclusion is still awaited, keeping fans curious.

With star power, scares, and Lawrence’s signature storytelling, Kanchana 4 is already shaping up as one of the most awaited horror entertainers.