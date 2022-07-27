Kangana Ranaut Introduced Shreyas Talpade As Atal Bihari Vajpayee From Emergency Movie…

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to step into the shoes of the great leader and former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi for her upcoming movie 'Emergency'. This film will showcase the reasons behind the imposition of the 'Emergency' period in the country and make us witness a few glimpses of Indira Gandhi's era. The makers already introduced ace actor Anupam Kher as Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Narayan and today they dropped the first look poster of Shreyas Talpade and introduced him as Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.



Kangana Ranaut and Shreyas Talpade shared the first look poster on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Shreyas looked amazing in the first look poster and best looked as Bharat Ratna Atal ji. Introducing Shreyas character, Kangana also wrote, "Presenting @shreyastalpade27 as Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in #Emergency, a true nationalist whose love and pride for the nation was unparalleled and who was a young upcoming leader during the time of Emergency… @manikarnikafilms @nishantpitti @anupampkher @mrsheetalsharma @aksht_ranaut @writish1 @gvprakash @manojmuntashir @khuranasamir @rakeshyadav.artncraft @raiajayg @satishkaushik2178 @thecastingstation @dhananjaysfx @lizziloulaw @djmalinowski @omshankar83 @darshan_pandyaa #ShreyasTalpade".

Shreyas also shared the poster and is overwhelmed as he is stepping into the shoes of a great leader. He also thanked the whole team and especially Kangana for offering this role. "बाधाएं आती हैं आएं

घिरें प्रलय की घोर घटाएं,

पावों के नीचे अंगारे,

सिर पर बरसें यदि ज्वालाएं,

निज हाथों में हंसते-हंसते,

आग लगाकर जलना होगा।

कदम मिलाकर चलना होगा।

- Atalji

Honoured & Happy to play one of the most Loved, Visionary, a true patriot & Man of the masses…Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. I hope I live up to the expectations. @kanganaranaut thank you for seeing me as Atal ji. You are undoubtedly one of the most talented & versatile actresses of our country but you are an equally good Actor's Director. It's time for #Emergency! Ganpati Bappa Morya".

Kangana Ranaut is not only the lead actress of this movie but she is also the director and producer for this movie too. Going with the plot details, the movie deals with true events that unfolded in 1975 and it will also reveal the truth behind the imposition of Emergency in the country. The movie will hit the theatres in 2023 as the shooting began a few days back.

Emergency movie is being directed by Kangana Ranaut and is being produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana under the Ease My Trip and Manikarnika Films banners.