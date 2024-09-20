Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ Faces Legal Controversy Over Sikh Representation

Kangana Ranaut's latest directorial venture, ‘Emergency,’ has sparked significant legal and social uproar. A district court in Chandigarh has issued a notice to the actress and BJP MP following claims that the film misrepresents the Sikh community. Advocate Ravinder Singh Bassi, former president of the District Bar Association, has acted, alleging that the film attempts to tarnish the image of Sikhs through false portrayals.

Bassi asserts that ‘Emergency’ portrays Sikhs in a negative light and contains numerous false allegations against them. He seeks to register a case against Ranaut, emphasizing that the film distorts the community's image and twists historical facts. The court is scheduled to revisit the matter on December 5, highlighting the ongoing legal scrutiny surrounding the film.

The controversy has intensified as Sikh organizations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, have publicly condemned the film. They argue that it not only misrepresents the Sikh community but also attempts to tarnish its reputation. This backlash has raised questions about the portrayal of historical events in Indian cinema and the responsibilities of filmmakers in depicting sensitive topics.

In the midst of the controversy, Ranaut expressed her frustrations regarding the film’s delayed release. She revealed that she had to sell her property in Mumbai due to financial pressures stemming from the postponement of Emergency. Reports indicate that she sold her bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra, for Rs 32 crore.

“I had staked my personal property on this film, which was supposed to come in theatres. Now it is not releasing, so the property is there, to be sold off in difficult times,” Ranaut stated, highlighting the challenges she faces as a filmmaker.

‘Emergency’ is a political drama set against the backdrop of the Emergency declared by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. In addition to Ranaut, the film features prominent actors such as Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. Written and co-produced by Ranaut’s production company, Manikarnika Films, along with Zee Studios, the film aims to provide a dramatized account of this significant period in Indian history.

Originally slated for release last year, ‘Emergency’ faced multiple postponements, including a shift to June and then to September 6, due to the Lok Sabha elections. However, without approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the film's release timeline remains uncertain.

The legal issues surrounding ‘Emergency’ highlight broader concerns regarding freedom of expression in art, particularly in a politically charged environment. The Bombay High Court was approached by Zee Entertainment Enterprises earlier this month to expedite the film's release, but the court declined to provide any urgent relief.