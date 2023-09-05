Kangana was the second option; check out which heroine was the first choice for ‘Chandramukhi 2’

“Chandramukhi 2,” an upcoming horror-comedy drama directed by P Vasu, who also directed the prequel “Chandramukhi” starring Rajinikanth, Jyothika and Nayanthara. The second part stars Raghava Lawrence as the protagonist, while Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut takes on the titular role.

There’s been a strong online buzz about Sai Pallavi being considered for the role of “Chandramukhi” initially, but she politely declined. Subsequently, Kangana Ranaut was chosen for the iconic role. However, no official confirmation has been provided by the film’s team or Sai Pallavi. Though Kangana Ranaut did a fabulous job as “Chandramukhi;” netizens feel that Sai Pallavi is also good choice for the character. Her classical dance performance in “Shyam Singha Roy” is still in the minds of people.





The recently unveiled trailer has generated significant buzz. “Chandramukhi 2” is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 15, 2023, and boasts a notable cast, including Vadivelu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Menon, and others. Oscar award winner MM Keeravaani has composed the music for this pan-Indian movie produced by Lyca Productions.





