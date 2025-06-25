‘Kannappa’ is not just a film, it’s a spiritual experience – Shiva Balaji

With just days to go for the grand release of Kannappa, actor Shiva Balaji, who plays Kumaradeva Sastry in the epic, opened up in an exclusive interview about his experience working on the mythological actioner. Here’s what he had to share:

Let’s start at the beginning. How did you come onboard Kannappa?

It was quite casual. During a lunch with Mohan Babu garu and Vishnu, the topic of casting came up. Mohan Babu garu directly asked Vishnu, “Why doesn’t Shiva have a role?” Initially, there wasn’t one, but the next day, he offered me the role of his son—Kumaradeva Sastry. That’s how it began.

How did you prepare for the role?

I mirrored Mohan Babu garu’s character—stern, emotionally distant. I didn’t rely on external references but focused on portraying a son shaped by that intensity.

Is your role significant in the film?

It’s a strong supporting role. My character belongs to a lineage guarding the sacred Vayu Lingam. There are power struggles between Thinnadu, the Boya community, and our family. Even as the son, I wasn’t allowed access to the Lingam.

What did you think after watching the film?

Kannappa is extraordinary. The second half is emotionally powerful and visually stunning.

Prabhas’ presence has created a buzz. How pivotal is his role?

He appears for around 40 minutes. From his entry, he dominates the narrative. His character is impactful and well-executed.

Any insight on Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Lord Shiva?

Akshay Kumar looks divine. There were debates about who would play Shiva, and while Prabhas was initially considered, Akshay ended up fitting the part perfectly.

You’ve been selective lately. Why?

I’ve become choosy. If a role doesn’t excite me, I pass. I want performance-driven characters now.

You’ve dabbled in OTT too. Any plans to return?

Yes, I plan to return with Recce 2. I’m open to strong, meaningful content.

What’s next?

A thriller under Mohan Babu garu’s production, directed by a Tamil filmmaker. Details will be announced soon.

And working with Mohan Babu off-screen?

He’s warm and treats us like family. We grew close, especially during the MAA elections.

Final thoughts on Kannappa?

It’s more than just cinema—it’s a spiritual journey packed with powerful moments. I’m glad I didn’t miss being a part of this film.