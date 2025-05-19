  • Menu
'Kannappa' Movie Countdown Begins with New Poster Featuring Akshay Kumar

Manchu Vishnu's movie 'Kannappa' is getting a lot of attention because of its big star cast, including Prabhas, Kajal, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Shivraj Kumar, and Sarath Kumar.

The much-awaited movie 'Kannappa', starring Manchu Vishnu, is counting down to its release on June 27. The makers have released a new poster featuring Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva to mark the 40-day countdown.

Akshay Kumar will play Lord Shiva in the film. A poster of him performing the Shiva Tandavam was released earlier, and now another countdown poster has been unveiled.

Akshay’s look in Rudrakshas and Jadala as Shiva has caught the attention of fans.

The movie, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, also stars Prabhas, Kajal, Mohanlal, Shivraj Kumar, and Sarath Kumar.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, and the countdown has made the excitement even bigger.

