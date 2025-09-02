‘Kannappa’ Streaming On Prime September 4

After conquering the box office with a thunderous response, Vishnu Manchu’s most ambitious project, ‘Kannappa’, is all set to make its digital debut. The historical action epic, which hit theatres worldwide on June 27, will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting September 4.

A passion project years in the making, ‘Kannappa’ marked a milestone in Vishnu Manchu’s career. His portrayal of the titular character, a fierce tribal warrior on a transformative spiritual journey, won hearts across all age groups. The film emerged as the biggest grosser for Vishnu Manchu.

Produced by the legendary Mohan Babu under the banners of Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, and helmed by director Mukesh Kumar Singh, the magnum opus ‘Kannappa’ captivated audiences with its scale, storytelling, and stellar performances.

Shot across the breathtaking landscapes of New Zealand, the film features a powerful ensemble cast including Preity Mukundan, Mohan Babu, Sarathkumar, Mohanlal, and Arpit Ranka in pivotal roles. Special appearances by Prabhas and Akshay Kumar added to the grandeur, drawing massive attention. Kajal Aggarwal and Madhubala essayed other important roles.

The film also holds sentimental value for Vishnu Manchu, as it marks the acting debut of his son Avram Manchu, and features his daughters Ariaana and Viviana, who lent their voices and performances to the devotional ‘Sri Kala Hasti’ song. Music by Stephen Devassy became an instant hit, with the electrifying ‘Shiva Shiva’ track topping charts nationwide.

‘Kannappa’ tells the compelling story of Thinnadu, a tribal warrior whose journey from staunch atheism to deep devotion to Lord Shiva’s manifestation, Vayulinga, resonates as a timeless tale of faith, transformation, and inner strength.

With just a few days left until its OTT release, families across generations are gearing up to experience this cinematic spectacle from the comfort of their homes.