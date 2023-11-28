Kantara Chapter 1' First Look Released

Bengaluru: Hombale Films, which released Kantara last year that was a huge success and received worldwide acclaim, is now back with another such effort. The first look of Hombale Films' ambitious and much awaited film 'Kantara - Chapter 1' has been released and has left the audience mesmerized.

In this teaser introducing the world of 'Kantara', Rishab Shetty's character and costume is gaining attention from across the movie fans. The uproar of the first part is repeated here, thereby preluding the creation of a new legend. Not only that, Rishab Shetty's character has created a new wonder among the viewers.









The music which was one of the reasons for the success of the first part and which remains even now in the minds of the audience is back in this teaser. The special feature of this teaser is that the film is being released in seven languages and the teaser of each language will end with a raga.



The movie 'Kantara' was released last year and was a huge success across the globe. The relationship between man and nature, mixed with folk elements, attracted the audience. The commitment of Hombale Films to tell each story in a unique way has continued in 'Kantara - Chapter 1' and a new definition of divinity will be in this film.

Last year, Hombale Films' 'KGF 2' and 'Kantara' collected Rs 1600 crore globally. Hombale's next release 'Salaar' is already showing signs of becoming a blockbuster this year. The trailer of this much awaited film will be released on December 1.

'Kantara - Chapter 1' is a much awaited film which is releasing in 7 languages next year. The shooting will begin by the end of December and more information about the star cast will be out soon.

It was a low key affair puja ceremony of this film that was held at Anegudde Srivinayaka temple near Kundapur. Producer Vijay Kirgandur's brother Manjunath launched the first scene of the film. Rishabh Shetty's daughter Radhya gave a start for the camera. The members of the film team were involved in the puja program.