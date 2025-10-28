Kantara Chapter 1 grosses Rs 800 crore

Mangaluru: Rishab Shetty’s magnum opus Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 continues its dream run at the box office, grossing over ₹800 crore worldwide within just 25 days of release. The sequel to the 2022 cultural phenomenon Kantara has now emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, surpassing Chhaava’s lifetime collection.

According to early trade estimates, the film collected approximately ₹10 crore on Day 25, taking its India total to ₹589 crore across all languages. The film’s strong occupancy rates—Kannada (40.51%), Hindi (35.72%), Tamil (49.24%), Telugu (26.50%), and Malayalam (24.81%)—reflect its pan-India appeal.

Produced by Hombale Films, the studio behind KGF and Salaar, the mythological action drama has reportedly crossed ₹809 crore globally. Independent trackers such as Sacnilk have placed the worldwide figure at around ₹775 crore after 21 days.

Kantara: Chapter 1 opened with ₹61.85 crore on Day 1—one of the biggest openings in Kannada cinema history—and crossed ₹337.4 crore in its first week. Karnataka remains its strongest market with ₹181 crore, followed by Hindi with ₹192 crore.

The film’s success has also outperformed its predecessor, which earned ₹407.82 crore globally in 2022. Actress Rukmini Vasanth, who plays Kanakavathi, said she had to “emotionally connect with the rituals and music” of the role.

Director and lead actor Rishab Shetty hinted that Chapter 1 is part of a larger cinematic universe rooted in folklore and spirituality. With packed houses and repeat audiences, Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 stands as proof that regional storytelling can achieve global resonance.