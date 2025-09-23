'Kantara: Chapter 1' trailer released

Here comes the biggest announcement of the year! The highly anticipated trailer of Hombale Films’ and Rishab Shetty’s 'Kantara: Chapter 1' is finally out — and the Telugu version was released by none other than Rebel Star Prabhas.

The intrigue around 'Kantara: Chapter 1' among the masses stems from the success of 'Kantara', released in 2022. Now, the makers have unveiled the much-awaited trailer, making it one of the biggest releases to watch out for in 2025.

Hombale Films’ 'Kantara: Chapter 1' stands as one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Widely regarded as the biggest upcoming pan-India film, it has been creating immense buzz ever since its announcement, with audiences eagerly awaiting its arrival. The most awaited day has finally arrived as the trailer is out.

While the makers of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' have not revealed much about the film in the trailer, the mystery surrounding the prequel has built immense curiosity, leaving fans eager to see what the makers will deliver in this blockbuster.

'Kantara: Chapter 1' is one of Hombale Films’ most ambitious undertakings. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have shaped the film’s powerful visual and emotional narrative.

Moreover, Hombale Films has curated an extensive war sequence for 'Kantara: Chapter 1' with national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and 3,000 people. This sequence was filmed in an entire town spanning 25 acres of rugged terrain over 45–50 days, making it one of the largest sequences in Indian cinema history.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, the film will launch in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, reaching audiences across languages and regions while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural core.