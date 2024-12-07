Kapil Sharma honoredas Global Entertainer of the Year

Kapil Sharma, the celebrated comedian, actor, and television host, added another accolade to his illustrious career by receiving the Global Entertainer of the Year Award at the NDTV Indian of the Year Awards 2024 on Friday. The event marked a nostalgic and significant moment for Kapil, as he reflected on his incredible journey in the entertainment industry.

Sharing a heartfelt anecdote, Kapil said, “Twenty years ago, I came to this same hotel as a chorus singer to perform alongside another artist. Today, 20 years later, I am here receiving an award. I am really, really thankful to God.” His words highlighted his humble beginnings and underscored the persistence that has driven his success.

Kapil also reflected on the early days of his iconic show, The Kapil Sharma Show. “When I started, the show was initially planned for just 24 episodes over three months. Today, it’s been 12 years. The journey has been incredible. From my theater days in Delhi to landing in Mumbai, life has been full of ups and downs, but that’s what makes it beautiful,” he remarked.

Amid his celebration, Kapil voiced his thoughts on modern societal habits, particularly the growing fixation with social media. “We are so absorbed in social media that we know about global issues like the US-Ukraine situation but fail to notice if our father has had an accident in the next room,” he quipped. Advocating for a balanced approach, Kapil revealed that he has limited his social media use in recent months. “By spending too much time online, we give people access to our world. It’s important to take a step back and focus on real life. Each day is an opportunity for a fresh start.”

Kapil’s candid reflections and heartfelt advice struck a chord with the audience, further solidifying his status as a beloved and relatable entertainer. His journey from a small-town artist to a global star serves as an inspiration to millions.























