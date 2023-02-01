Kappela Telugu Remake "Butta Bomma" Starring Anikha, Surya, and Arjun to Release on Feb 4th, 2023.

Butta Bomma is generating a lot of buzz, with its trailer gaining widespread attention. The film is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and stars Anikha Surendran, Arjun Das, and Surya Vashista in prominent roles. This Telugu film is a remake of the hit Malayalam film Kappela and stars Anna Ben.

Originally planned for a January 26th release as a special for Republic Day, the film's release was postponed at the last minute. However, the latest update is that the film will now be released on February 4th in grand fashion. The production house is investing significant resources into the promotion of the film, which has a unique and captivating plot.



The pre-release event for Butta Bomma will be held on February 2nd, with Siddhu Jonnalagadda of DJ Tillu fame serving as the chief guest. Directed by Shourie Chandrasekhar, the film is set against the backdrop of Araku in Andhra Pradesh, with stunning visuals. Anikha Surendran plays a key role in the film, which offers ample opportunity for her to showcase her acting abilities.

For Arjun Das, this is his first Telugu film and marks his debut in the industry. Despite being a Tamil actor, he has already garnered a significant following in Telugu, and he believes that Butta Bomma will further solidify his relationship with the Telugu audience. The film also features supporting roles played by Navya Swami, Narra Srinu, Pammi Sai, Karthik Prasad, Vasu Inturi, Mirchi Kiran, Kancharapalem Kishore and Madhumani.

