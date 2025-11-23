‘Karmanye Vadhikaraste’ now streaming

The film ‘Karmanye Vadhikaraste’, produced under the banner of Ushaswini Films and presented by Javvaji Surendra Kumar, features Brahmaji, Shatru, and ‘Master’ Mahendran in lead roles. Banerjee, Prudhvi, Sivaji Raja, Ajay Ratnam, and Sri Sudha played important supporting roles. Directed by Amar Deep Challapalli and produced by D.S.S. Durga Prasad, the movie was released in theaters on October 31st and achieved notable success. It is now streaming on the Sun NXT OTT platform.

On this occasion, director Amar Deep Challapalli said, “Our film ‘Karmanye Vadhikaraste’ was released in theaters on October 31st and received positive reviews. Everyone who watched it has praised the movie. Now our film is streaming on Sun NXT OTT. Please be sure to watch it. Those who missed it in theaters can now enjoy it on Sun NXT OTT.”

Producer D.S.S. Durga Prasad stated, “Thank you to the audience for watching ‘Karmanye Vadhikaraste’ and making it a super hit. We received an excellent response and great reviews. We released it in 100 theaters, and now our film is streaming on Sun NXT OTT. Everyone must watch it.”