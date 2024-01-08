Karnataka: 3 lost lives while erecting b’day cut-out of Yash

In a tragic incident, three individuals lost their lives, and three others sustained serious injuries while erecting a large cut-out of superstar Yash as part of birthday celebrations. The unfortunate event unfolded in the early hours of Monday in Soranagi village near Lakshmeshwar town, Gadag district, Karnataka.

The victims, identified as 24-year-old Hanumantha Harijan, 20-year-old Murali Nadumani, and 20-year-old Naveen Gaji, lost their lives during the process. The injured, namely Manjunath Harijan, Prakash Myageri, and Deepak Harijan, are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The group of youths from the village was enthusiastically setting up the cut-out to express their admiration for the 'KGF' Series superstar Yash on the occasion of his birthday, which falls on January 8. Tragically, due to the darkness of the night, the individuals were unaware of a high-tension electric wire in their vicinity.

Local MLA Chandru Lamani visited the injured at the Lakshmeshwar hospital, extending condolences to the families of the deceased. District in-charge Minister H.K. Patil expressed his intention to discuss compensation for the victims with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, having gathered information from the DC and SP.

SP B.S. Nemagoud reported that approximately nine members of Yash's fan group were installing a cut-out with an iron frame, inadvertently coming into contact with the electric wire. Two of the injured individuals are in critical condition, he added.

Friends and families of the deceased have appealed for Yash's visit to the village and the mourning families as a gesture of support during this difficult time.