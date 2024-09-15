‘Karthi 29’ gets an announcement; touted as period drama

Live
Dream Warrior Pictures - known for its bold and innovative filmmaking through hits like Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Aruvi, Kaithi, and Oke Oka Jeevitham - is all set to create another buzz in the industry. This time, they are coming aboard with the versatile actor Karthi on a grand scale period drama, tentatively titled Karthi 29.
Karthi, known for his great script choices and solid performances, joins hands with Dream Warrior Pictures, the banner led by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu. The alliance has already churned out some exceptional film products in the form of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (Khakee), Kaithi (Khaidi), and Sulthan, besides experimental ventures like Kaashmora and Japan.
The talented director Tamizh, whose debut film Taanaakkaran went straight to digital platforms with great accolades from the critics and masses alike, will be directing the duo for Karthi 29. The new venture looks much like a grand period film and is expected to be shot on an extensive budget with details such care.
Co-producing with Dream Warrior Pictures are Ivy Entertainment and B4U Motion Pictures, led by Ishan Saksena, Sunil Shah, and Raja Subramanian. Production is already underway, while pre-production activities continue in full swing. Karthi 29 has now been dated to 2025.