Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Ali Advani And Tabu's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Is Out

The sequel of the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' movie is all set to hit the big screens soon. Thus, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. As this movie has Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Ali Advani and Tabu, in the lead roles, the expectations reached a notch higher. Off late, they dropped the trailer of this horror-comedy genre movie and showcased a glimpse of the entertaining plot…



All three lead actors of this movie Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Ali Advani shared the trailer on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Kartik also wrote, "I'm coming to get you Manju #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 20th May. Trailer out now: Link in bio @kiaraaliaadvani @tabutiful @aneesbazmee @rajpalofficial #BhushanKumar @muradkhetani @anjummurad #KrishanKumar @farhadsamji @aakashkaushik25 @chaayaankan @ipritamofficial @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @tseriesfilms @castingchhabra @tseries.official @shivchanana @filmykothari @cine1studios @bhoolbhulaiyaa2movie".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Tabu sensing the danger and guesses that the devil Majulika will be back after 15 long years. She starts her investigation to know the reason behind it. Well, Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan who is a fake baba visits the royal palace to find the Manjulika soul but unfortunately he opens the door and brings her back. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Kartik Aaryan will protect Kiara whose body is occupied with Majulika's soul. On the whole, the trailer is filled with both horror and comedy elements and raised the expectations bar a notch higher.

Kiara also shared the trailer on her Instagram page and wrote, "Welcome to the Haveli Yeh family, entertainment aur horror dono janti hai! Trailer out now: Link in bio Watch the family entertainer, releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022!"

Well, the trailer launch event was held in Mumbai and the whole cast and crew of this movie attended it! When the media asked the director why didn't he include Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the sequel, he said, "Akshay is a great actor and a great friend. Vidya is a great actor and did very well (in Bhool Bhulaiyaa). But the script didn't give us the liberty to bring them onboard."

He also added, "We didn't want to bring the two onboard without any purpose. This story did not permit us to bring them."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie is helmed by Aneez Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the T-Series and Cine 1 Studios banners. This movie has Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji, Rajesh Sharma in important roles while Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Ali Advani and Tabu are the lead actors. This movie is a sequel to the Bhool Bhulaiya which had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. This was a remake to the Telugu movie Chandramukhi.

This movie will hit the big screens on 20th May, 2022!