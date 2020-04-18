 Top
Trending :

 

Home  > Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan Turns Greek God With Koi Mil Gaya Tune

Kartik Aaryan Turns Greek God With Koi Mil Gaya TuneImage Source : INSTAGRAM
Highlights

Here we have come up with a crazy video of Bollywood hero Karthik Aryan. This lad always tickles his fans with some or the other social media

Who can forget the classic Indian movie 'Koi Mil Gaya'. It showed us the spectacular acting skills of our dear Greek God Hrithik Roshan.

And coming to the music It was just awesome and is still being top in playlists of music lovers.

As the lockdown period is going on All the actors are chilling to the core in their homes and are connecting to their fans through social media. They are enjoying and freaking out in this unwanted break season.

Here we have come up with a crazy video of Bollywood hero Karthik Aryan. This lad always tickles his fans with some or the other social media postings.

Today, he just mimicked the Greek God Hrithik Roshan and is seen playing the amazing music of 'Koi Mil Gaya' flick. Have a look!

View this post on Instagram

Greek God vibes @hrithikroshan 🤩

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

He is seen playing the music and his sister asking him how do you know it??? He simply answers the same as Hrithik mimicking him.

This video has made us laugh out loud with all the cute actions of Karthik.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories