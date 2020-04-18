Kartik Aaryan Turns Greek God With Koi Mil Gaya Tune

Who can forget the classic Indian movie 'Koi Mil Gaya'. It showed us the spectacular acting skills of our dear Greek God Hrithik Roshan.



And coming to the music It was just awesome and is still being top in playlists of music lovers.

As the lockdown period is going on All the actors are chilling to the core in their homes and are connecting to their fans through social media. They are enjoying and freaking out in this unwanted break season.

Here we have come up with a crazy video of Bollywood hero Karthik Aryan. This lad always tickles his fans with some or the other social media postings.

Today, he just mimicked the Greek God Hrithik Roshan and is seen playing the amazing music of 'Koi Mil Gaya' flick. Have a look!

He is seen playing the music and his sister asking him how do you know it??? He simply answers the same as Hrithik mimicking him.



This video has made us laugh out loud with all the cute actions of Karthik.