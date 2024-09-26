Kartik Aaryan’s "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Teaser Release Date Announced

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ is set to bring back the popular character Rooh Baba, known for his comedic charm and supernatural antics. Directed by Anees Bazmee, this sequel promises a captivating mix of horror and comedy, featuring a strong cast that includes Tripti Dimri and Vidya Balan. Scheduled for a Diwali release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is positioned to become a festive blockbuster.

Kartik Aaryan recently revealed a new poster, sparking curiosity. The poster depicts a locked door with a traditional mauli thread tied around it, suggesting an air of suspense. The tagline, "The door will open this Diwali," confirms the film’s festive release. The response to the poster has been significant, with many predicting ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will perform well at the box office.

Known for his engaging presence on social media, Kartik Aaryan shared the poster with an interesting caption. His active interaction has helped build expectations for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’ With the Diwali release approaching, the film is expected to draw large numbers, eager to see the return of Rooh Baba.

The teaser for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is scheduled to release on September 27, offering a preview of what’s to come. Lasting 1 minute and 32 seconds, the teaser has already been approved by the censor board with a U/A certificate, making it suitable for all ages. The final release date will depend on the completion of the VFX, ensuring high-quality visuals.

With a Diwali release on the horizon, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ promises a mix of horror, comedy, and Kartik Aaryan’s well-loved performance as Rooh Baba. As the film nears completion, interest continues to grow, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Whether you enjoy horror-comedies or are simply looking for festive entertainment, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is set to be a must-watch.

Look out for the teaser on September 27 and get ready for a thrilling Diwali release!