Kartik Aaryantakes Rooh Baba to new heights

Kartik Aaryan, known for his charismatic on-screen presence, has once again captivated fans, this time from the top of the world—literally! The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star recently shared jaw-dropping photos from the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai, taking his beloved character Rooh Baba to new heights. On Friday, Aaryan took to Instagram to post a series of candid shots, flaunting his signature style against the stunning Dubai skyline.

In the photos, Kartik looks effortlessly stylish, dressed in a sleek black t-shirt paired with crisp white pants and trendy black shades. The actor captioned his post, "Rooh Baba on top of the world #Dubai #BhoolBhulaiyaa3," along with a playful nod to his character’s signature hand gesture. He wrote, “Tell me where you are without telling me where you are. Rooh Baba in,” leaving fans in awe of his latest adventure.

But that’s not all—Aaryan's promotional spree for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been nothing short of spectacular. Earlier in the week, he surprised fans with an impromptu visit to a packed theater in Banaras. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor was in the city to seek blessings at the famous Ganga Aarti, and decided to delight his fans by dropping by a houseful cinema screening his latest film. Sharing the heartwarming moment on Instagram, he captioned the video, “A visit to remember!! Kya bejod response tha Har Har Mahadev. Tuesday night, houseful theater in Banaras #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

Aaryan is currently basking in the glory of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's impressive box office performance. The film, directed by AneesBazmee, has struck gold, becoming Kartik’s fastest film to hit the ₹150-crore mark. The horror-comedy, which released on November 1, has reportedly earned ₹9.50 crore nett on its seventh day, bringing its total collection to new heights. Industry insiders are optimistic, predicting that the film will surpass the ₹200 crore milestone in its second week.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues the legacy of the beloved franchise that started with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the 2007 original. The second installment, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, was a massive hit, paving the way for the third film. This time around, the cast includes Bollywood heavyweights like Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, TriptiiDimri, and the ever-hilarious Rajpal Yadav.

The film's release has been a highlight of the festive season, clashing with Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated cop drama, Singham Again. Despite the stiff competition, Aaryan’s horror-comedy has managed to carve out a significant box office presence, proving once again that his star power is on the rise.

With the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan has solidified his position as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars. Whether it’s winning hearts with surprise fan interactions or taking his beloved characters to the top of the Burj Khalifa, Aaryan knows how to keep his audience hooked. As BhoolBhulaiyaa 3 continues to draw crowds, it’s clear that Rooh Baba’s spell is far from fading. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what Kartik will bring to the table next, as he continues to ride the wave of success with this horror-comedy blockbuster.







