Kasthuri Shankar Allegedly in Hiding Following Controversial Comments on Telugu Community

Kasthuri Shankar, the actress known for her work in iconic films like ‘Indian’ and ‘Annamayya,’ has reportedly gone missing following a significant backlash over her recent remarks regarding the Telugu community. According to a report by Moneycontrol, after multiple legal cases were filed against her, authorities have been unable to locate her.

Kasthuri’s controversial statement, suggesting that the Telugu community’s lineage in Tamil Nadu traces back to courtesans, has sparked widespread outrage. Numerous individuals and organizations filed complaints, accusing her of insulting the Telugu heritage. Chennai’s Egmore police station registered cases under several sections of the Bharat Nagrik Suraksha Samhita, citing charges of offensive and hurtful speech toward a community.

The police reportedly made swift attempts to contact Kasthuri. However, upon visiting her residence, officers discovered her house locked, her phone switched off, and all lines of communication unreachable. This has led many to believe that she may have gone into hiding. Meanwhile, Kasthuri has continued to post Instagram stories on various topics, seemingly undeterred by the controversy.

Facing mounting pressure, Kasthuri issued an apology, expressing regret over her statements. She clarified that it was never her intention to offend her “Telugu extended family” and formally withdrew her remarks. In a statement, she added, “It was never my intention to hurt or offend my Telugu extended family. I am sorry for any ill feeling. I withdraw all references to Telugu in my speech.”

Debuting in 1991 with ‘Aatha Un Koyilile,’ Kasthuri Shankar has acted in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema. She’s known for her roles in Parampara, Habba, GodFather, Velvet Nagaram, and Vadacurry. Recently, she appeared in the Telugu film Simbaa and the TV show Seethe Ramudiki Katnam. Notably, this isn’t her first brush with controversy involving the DMK party, adding to her history of bold, often polarizing statements.