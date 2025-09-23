Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy, fans shower love
Bollywood’s beloved couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have officially announced that they are expecting their first child, filling fans and well-wishers with joy. The duo, who tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding in December 2021, shared the news through a heartwarming post on social media.
Katrina took to Instagram to post a monochrome polaroid picture that beautifully captured the special moment. In the image, Vicky is seen gently cradling Katrina’s baby bump, while the couple holds the picture together. Adding a touch of warmth, the actress captioned it: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”
The announcement has sent fans into a celebratory frenzy, with social media platforms buzzing with congratulatory messages for the star couple. Industry colleagues, friends, and admirers have also joined in, showering the duo with love and blessings as they prepare to embrace parenthood.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, often adored for their chemistry both on and off screen, continue to remain one of Bollywood’s most cherished pairs. With their first child on the way, the couple embarks on what promises to be the most beautiful and emotional journey of their lives.