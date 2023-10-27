‘Keeda Cola’ is an out and out entertainer: Chaitanya Rao Madadi

Young and talented director Tarun Bhaskar Dasyam, who has received all the accolades with the blockbuster hits ‘Pelli Chooplu” and “Ee Nagariki Emaindi,” is coming up with his third film, a unique crime comedy movie 'Keeda Cola'. This film is being made as Production No 1 under the VG Cinema banner and is being produced by K Vivek Sudhanshu, Saikrishna Gadwal, Srinivas Kaushik and Sripad.

The trailer of this film presented by hero Rana Daggubati has raised the expectations of the film. “Keeda Cola” is slated to release worldwide on November 3. ,Ina conversation with Hans India, actor Chaitanya Rao Madadi, who is playing a major role in the film, speaks about his journey of “Keeda Cola.” Let’s have a look into it.

What was your reaction when director Tarun Bhaskar came up with the idea of ‘Keeda Cola?’

Tarun Bhaskar is my dream director. His stories and the actors he chooses for his roles are very diverse and close to real life. I always wanted to work with him. Producer Sai called for this movie. Then I met Tarun. They gave me a script and told me to read it. I liked it a lot and most importantly, the role of Vastu. This is a role that needs some practice. I asked for some time to practice. After three days, I went and auditioned. After seeing the audition, Tarun introduced them to the team saying, 'We have found Vastu'. That moment gave me so much joy.

What exercises did Tarun Bhaskar do to get used to the natural style?

Tarun told in detail about the character. I also tried to make the character very natural. Both of us gelled well. Tarun's story elevates the actors. Each role in his film is important. Even an actor who speaks a single dialogue gets the name he deserves. He knows how to get performance from actors. It is very easy for actors to work with him.

How was working with Brahmanandam?

He is a running university. He played a grandfather role in this. I learned many things from him. He is very friendly with us. Gave a lot of comfort zone. Getting an opportunity to act with a legend like Brahmanandam is a good learning experience for an upcoming actor like me.

Have you seen a character like ‘Vastu’ in real life?

People suffering from 'Tourette syndrome' are not seen much around us. However, we see some people with symptoms like sudden stopping of speaking and slight stuttering. The full name of Vastu in this is Vastav. Since he cannot pronounce his name, he calls it Vastu in short cut. He changes many words like that. There is no need to worry about having a problem. It is inherent in this role that they can live a normal life like everyone else.I watched some Hollywood movies and videos as a reference to do this role.

What are your further projects?

'Conditions Apply' is all set to release. There are also films like 'Parijata Parvam' and 'Honey Moon Express'. There is also another new movie which will be announced soon







