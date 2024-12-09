  • Menu
Ketika Sharma to sizzle Nithiin’s‘Robinhood’ special song

Hero Nithiin’s upcoming heist comedy, Robinhood, directed by Venky Kudumula, is generating significant buzz as its release date approaches.

Hero Nithiin’s upcoming heist comedy, Robinhood, directed by Venky Kudumula, is generating significant buzz as its release date approaches. Co-starring Sreeleela as the female lead, this highly anticipated film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. With promotions in full swing, the team has unveiled a major update about the film’s second single.

Music for Robinhood is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, whose first single turned into a chartbuster. The excitement now shifts to the second single, which features the glamorous Ketika Sharma in a sizzling item number. Known for her bold and striking presence, Ketika is all set to set the screen ablaze with her captivating performance.

A newly released poster showcases Ketika in a jasmine blouse, flaunting her midriff and exuding irresistible charm. While the lyrical video of the song is slated for release on December 10th. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, Robinhood boasts stellar technical work, including cinematography by Sai Sriram, editing by Koti, and art direction by Raam Kumar.

The film is gearing up for a grand Christmas release on December 25, promising a perfect blend of humor, action, and glamour. Fans of Nithiin and Ketika Sharma have plenty to look forward to in this festive treat.


