Ketika Sharma to sizzle Nithiin’s‘Robinhood’ special song

Hero Nithiin’s upcoming heist comedy, Robinhood, directed by Venky Kudumula, is generating significant buzz as its release date approaches. Co-starring Sreeleela as the female lead, this highly anticipated film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. With promotions in full swing, the team has unveiled a major update about the film’s second single.

Music for Robinhood is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, whose first single turned into a chartbuster. The excitement now shifts to the second single, which features the glamorous Ketika Sharma in a sizzling item number. Known for her bold and striking presence, Ketika is all set to set the screen ablaze with her captivating performance.

A newly released poster showcases Ketika in a jasmine blouse, flaunting her midriff and exuding irresistible charm. While the lyrical video of the song is slated for release on December 10th. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, Robinhood boasts stellar technical work, including cinematography by Sai Sriram, editing by Koti, and art direction by Raam Kumar.

The film is gearing up for a grand Christmas release on December 25, promising a perfect blend of humor, action, and glamour. Fans of Nithiin and Ketika Sharma have plenty to look forward to in this festive treat.