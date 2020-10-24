KGF Heroine's Birthday Posters Doubles Expectations

Pan India movie KGF Chapter 2 team has threw a special for lead actress Srinidhi Shetty on the actor's birthday. The team released a new poster of Srinidhi Shetty and fans are widely circulating this.



Hence, this year birthday became a super special occasion for the actress. The poster was shared through the Twitter accounts of executive producer Karthik Gowda, director Prashanth Neel, and production banner Hombale films. The same was re-tweeted by the actress also wherein she stated "I got the gift which I can always celebrate and I thank the entire team for this."



Besides, the KGF actress also thanked all those who greeted her on her birthday. However, the caption which director Prashanth Neel had written has drawn the attention of the Netizens. "Can Love and Cruelty coexist? Birthday wishes to our Srinidhi Shetty" was his message posted along with the poster.



This has given an inkling that Srinidhi has a role in this movie which incorporates both love and cruelty. Thus thr latest poster has increased the expectations about this movie.



Srinidhi Shetty who is sharing screen space with Kannada Rocking Star Yash in her very first movie has become famous throughout the country and the actor is in full demand.



We hear that she will accept new moview offers and sign up only after the release of KGF Chapter 2 . It is a known fact that Srinidhi will also be working with well known Kollywood actor Chiyaan Vikram in a Tamil movie titled "Cobra" as ghr female lead. This movie has already created sensation due to its poster and songs.

