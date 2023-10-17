Khamosh Adalat Jaari Hai' is a transcendent work that asks tough questions, says Saurabh Shukla

It was in 1984, that the multifaceted actor, writer and director Saurabh Shukla began his artistic career on stage with major roles in plays by Arthur Miller, John Osborne, Vijay Tendulkar, and Girish Karnad. In 1991, he joined the National School of Drama's Repertory Company and in 1992, his cinematic trajectory began with Shekhar Kapur's 'Bandit Queen.' Since then, he has essayed diverse characters in films and won a National Award but his love for theatre has never wavered. This is why he wholeheartedly embraced the opportunity to work in 'Khamosh Adalat Jaari Hai' (the Hindi adaptation of Vijay Tendulkar's 'Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe') when it came his way.

He is also thrilled that this Zee Theatre teleplay will now be available in Kannada and Telugu. He says, I am very excited that the teleplay is reaching a more diverse audience because that is the dream of all artists. I am happy that more people will watch it because this is a transcendent work that asks tough questions. The teleplay has already been translated into 16 languages and its compelling narrative and themes will resonate for sure with viewers in Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh as well.

The teleplay revolves around a mock trial that takes an unexpectedly grim turn and features many prominent names including Nandita Das and Swanand Kirkire. Shukla plays a pivotal part that he describes as any actor's dream role and says, It is natural for any actor to want to be a part of a classic that cuts across time and space to proclaim its relevance. 'Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe' was first staged in 1967 and in every language that it has been adapted to, it still rings true. It was relevant then and is relevant even now.

Vijay Tendulkar’s, writing he believes can never grow dated because it is rooted in reality. As he says, Apart from his understanding of social issues, his worldview was quite broad. His style or 'Andaaz- e- Bayaan' was unique and powerful because his works not only entertained but also provoked thought.

In Shukla's opinion, multilingual content like 'Khamosh Adalat Jaari Hai' will continue to redefine entertainment. As he says, Good adaptations and dubbed stories bring us closer to cultures that we may not have had access to before and help us to connect to their ethos and concerns. It is wonderful that profoundly meaningful teleplays like 'Khamosh Adalat Jaari Hai' are now being watched by audiences across the world.

Directed by Ritesh Menon, the teleplay also stars Nandita Das, Swanand Kirkire, Yusuf Hussain, Pravina Bhagwat Deshpande, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ajitesh Gupta and Abhay Mahajan. It will be aired on 22nd October at Airtel Theatre, Dish TV Rangmanch active & D2h Rangmanch active in Kannada and Telugu.