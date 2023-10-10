'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’: Have improved as a person, says Shiv Thakare

Mumbai: Shiv Thakare, who was earlier seen in ‘ Bigg Boss 16’, has secured a position in the top 5 of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 13 as well. As he progresses forward on his journey, Shiv, who aspires to be an actor, has shared that he has improved as a human being in his journey.

Talking about reaching the top 5 of the show, Shiv Thakare said: “I am really happy with my journey so far in KKK 13. With the help of hard work, blessings of Bappa and love of fans, I made it so far. I see my journey as a learning experience, whether it’s Roadies, Bigg Boss Marathi or Bigg Boss Season 16. I have improved as a person, as a human and as a participant as well. But Khatron has groomed me for my dream to become an actor.”

“As everyone is aware, my future target is to become an actor and, in Khatron, we have to perform tasks which are no less than any action thriller movie. Rohit Shetty jaise action director bhi to hote hai hame direct karne ke liye (Action film director Rohit Shetty is also there to guide us),” he mentioned.

He shared that his action training has happened on sets of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and I has a dance academy, so as a dancer also he is ready.

“Now, I am waiting for a stage to showcase my skills,” he added.