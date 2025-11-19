‘Killer’ team comes with ‘Fire and Ice’ song

The upcoming sci-fi thriller Killer, starring Jyothi Poorvaj, Poorvaj, and Manish Gilada, is shaping up to be one of Telugu cinema’s boldest attempts in the futuristic-action genre. Backed by Think Cinema and AU & I Studios, the film is produced by Poorvaj and Padmanabha Reddy A., presented by Urveesh Poorvaj, and directed by Poorvaj. The team launched the energetic new track Fire and Ice today in Hyderabad.

The event saw enthusiastic speeches from the cast and crew, highlighting the film’s scale and innovation. Action choreographer Raj Kumar praised Jyothi’s surprising agility, revealing that she completed a complex fight sequence—initially planned for hours—in just 30 minutes. Actors Seetharam, Vishal Raj, Chandu, Manish Gilada, and Gautham Chakradhar expressed confidence that the film’s visuals, performances, and concept would impress audiences.

Producer Padmanabha Reddy noted that the team did not anticipate such a massive outcome when the project began, commending Poorvaj’s vision. Jyothi Poorvaj shared her journey from IT to television and now to lead action roles, stating that Killer fulfills her dream of performing high-intensity stunts.

Director Poorvaj revealed that Jyothi plays five distinct roles—Spy, Vampire, Super She, Terrorist, and Raksha Rai—interlinked through an Artificial Intelligence-driven narrative. Promising unexpected twists beyond the glimpses released so far, he affirmed that Killer aims to deliver a completely new cinematic experience.