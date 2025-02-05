Kinda Pregnant: A Lighthearted Rom-Com with Missed Potential

Streaming on Netflix from today, Kinda Pregnant explores the life of a woman who fakes a pregnancy after feeling left behind when her best friend announces hers. The film initially seems to question traditional ideas about motherhood and self-fulfillment, but as it unfolds, it leans heavily into classic rom-com tropes. Though it delivers laughs, it misses the opportunity to fully explore its deeper themes.

Story

The story follows two childhood best friends—one of whom has always dreamed of becoming a mother. As they grow up, her best friend gets married and becomes pregnant, while the protagonist finds herself dealing with a breakup and feeling stagnant in life. Jealousy and curiosity lead her to wear a fake pregnancy belly, immersing herself in the experience of being an expecting mother without actually being one.

At first, the movie gives the impression that it will focus on themes of self-sufficiency and self-love. However, it eventually follows the conventional Hollywood rom-com structure: the protagonist’s deception leads to complications, secrets are revealed, relationships break down, and in the end, love triumphs over everything.

Performances

Amy Schumer delivers a solid performance as the lead, bringing both humor and vulnerability to her character. The supporting cast, including her best friend (Julian Bell), love interest (Will Forte), Brianne Howey and other comedians play their roles well, adding depth to the comedic and emotional moments. Notably, South African comedian Urzila Carlson shines with her impeccable comedic timing, stealing several scenes and making the humor land effectively.

Technicalities

The film is well-paced, with sharp editing that keeps the story engaging. The comedic moments are well-timed, and the screenplay balances humor with emotional beats. The cinematography and production design are straightforward, ensuring the focus remains on the performances. The background score complements the film’s lighthearted tone, adding to its charm.

Analysis

Kinda Pregnant starts off as a refreshing take on societal pressures surrounding motherhood and personal fulfillment but loses its focus midway. The film initially seems to advocate for self-love and embracing life as it is, yet it ultimately conforms to the Hollywood rom-com formula. The resolution feels too safe, following the predictable structure of deception, revelation, fallout, and reconciliation.

While the comedy works well and makes the film enjoyable, the opportunity to delve deeper into self-acceptance is wasted. The film could have explored the idea that happiness isn’t tied to specific life milestones like marriage or motherhood, but instead, it settles for a feel-good, romantic ending.

Now streaming on Netflix, Kinda Pregnant is a fun, lighthearted watch with strong comedic moments and engaging performances. While it entertains, it doesn’t break new ground in the rom-com genre. If you're looking for a movie with solid humor and a touch of sentimentality, it’s worth a watch—but don’t expect a profound exploration of self-love or societal expectations.