Kiran Abbavaram to collaborate with Srikanth Addala!

Young actor Kiran Abbavaram is busy with his upcoming movie “Rules Ranjann.”Directed by Rathinam Krishna, he will share the screen with Neha Sshetty, known for her role in “DJ Tillu.” Adding to the excitement, a strong buzz surrounds Kiran Abbavaram’s potential collaboration with renowned director Srikanth Addala of “Kotha Bangaru Lokam” and “Narapa” fame. However, this exciting collaboration is slated to commence after the director wraps up his ongoing project, “PeddhaKapu – Part 1.”

A prominent production house will shoulder the responsibility of producing this much-anticipated project. Meanwhile, Kiran Abbavaram is on the edge of his seat, eagerly anticipating the grand release of “Rules Ranjann,” which is expected to hit theatres next month. The promotional content from the film already created buzz among film circles.