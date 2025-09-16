  • Menu
Kishkindhapuri 4-Day Box Office Collection | India Net & Occupancy Update

Highlights

Kishkindhapuri earns ₹ 9.20 Cr India net in its first 4 days. Check Day 4 collections, Telugu occupancy, and top-performing cities like Hyderabad, Karimnagar, and Warangal.

Kishkindhapuri has had a strong start at the box office, earning an estimated ₹ 7.55 Cr India net in its first 3 days.

Day 4 India Net Collection (Early Estimates): ₹ 1.65 Cr

4-Day India Net Collection (Approx.): ₹ 9.20 Cr

Occupancy (Day 4, Telugu 2D): 32.08% overall

  • Morning: 23.09%
  • Afternoon: 30.24%
  • Evening: 31.24%
  • Night: 43.73%

Top Performing Regions (Day 4 Telugu 2D):

  • Karimnagar: 59.25%
  • Hyderabad: 39.25%
  • Warangal: 42.25%
  • Chennai: 47%

About the Movie:

  • Director: Koushik Pegallapati
  • Producer: Shine Screen
  • Stars: Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran, Makrand Deshpande, Tanikella Bharani, Hyper Aadi
