Kishkindhapuri 4-Day Box Office Collection | India Net & Occupancy Update

Kishkindhapuri has had a strong start at the box office, earning an estimated ₹ 7.55 Cr India net in its first 3 days.

Day 4 India Net Collection (Early Estimates): ₹ 1.65 Cr

4-Day India Net Collection (Approx.): ₹ 9.20 Cr

Occupancy (Day 4, Telugu 2D): 32.08% overall

Morning: 23.09%

Afternoon: 30.24%

Evening: 31.24%

Night: 43.73%

Top Performing Regions (Day 4 Telugu 2D):

Karimnagar: 59.25%

Hyderabad: 39.25%

Warangal: 42.25%

Chennai: 47%

About the Movie: