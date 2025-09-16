Live
Kishkindhapuri 4-Day Box Office Collection | India Net & Occupancy Update
Highlights
Kishkindhapuri earns ₹ 9.20 Cr India net in its first 4 days. Check Day 4 collections, Telugu occupancy, and top-performing cities like Hyderabad, Karimnagar, and Warangal.
Kishkindhapuri has had a strong start at the box office, earning an estimated ₹ 7.55 Cr India net in its first 3 days.
Day 4 India Net Collection (Early Estimates): ₹ 1.65 Cr
4-Day India Net Collection (Approx.): ₹ 9.20 Cr
Occupancy (Day 4, Telugu 2D): 32.08% overall
- Morning: 23.09%
- Afternoon: 30.24%
- Evening: 31.24%
- Night: 43.73%
Top Performing Regions (Day 4 Telugu 2D):
- Karimnagar: 59.25%
- Hyderabad: 39.25%
- Warangal: 42.25%
- Chennai: 47%
About the Movie:
- Director: Koushik Pegallapati
- Producer: Shine Screen
- Stars: Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran, Makrand Deshpande, Tanikella Bharani, Hyper Aadi
