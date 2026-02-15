‘Kohrra Season 2’ review: Just impresses, doesn’t overwhelm

Season 2 of Kohrra returns with a darker, more intimate tone, shifting focus from large social themes to deep personal conflicts. Set in the fog-covered village of Dalerpura, the story follows Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi, played with restraint and intensity by Barun Sobti, as he tries to rebuild his life after the emotional chaos of the past. Transferred to a new police station, Garundi is placed under the command of the stern and uncompromising Dhanwant Kaur, portrayed with quiet power by Mona Singh.

The central crime — the murder of a young woman in a village barn — becomes more than just a whodunit. As the investigation unfolds, the series exposes layers of domestic abuse, family secrets, property disputes, and social hypocrisy. Instead of rushing toward twists, the narrative takes its time, allowing characters and emotions to breathe. This makes the show feel heavy at times, but also more grounded and realistic.

Mona Singh is the biggest strength of the season. As a senior officer battling personal grief while staying fiercely committed to her duty, she delivers a performance that feels controlled, dignified, and deeply human. Barun Sobti, meanwhile, continues Garundi’s slow moral evolution with subtlety, portraying a flawed man trying to become better without turning into a hero overnight.

Visually, the series is atmospheric, with Punjab’s foggy landscapes becoming part of the storytelling. The pacing may feel slow for viewers expecting constant thrills, but the emotional depth and character focus keep it engaging.

Kohrra Season 2 may not be a fast-paced thriller, but it is a solid, character-driven noir that values mood, performance, and emotional realism over shock value. Anchored by strong performances from Mona Singh and Barun Sobti, this season delivers a serious, layered crime drama that rewards patient viewing. It is available in Netflix.