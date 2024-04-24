Live
- German far-right's top EU candidate to carry on despite aide's arrest
- Metal, PSU stocks lead market gains
- Congress ready to set 'dangerous precedent' by implementing Inheritance Tax: PM Modi
- Countdown starts for polling for 14 LS seats in K'taka, public campaigning to end today
- Where are the two crore jobs that were promised, asks Congress chief Kharge as Kerala prepares to vote
- Ericsson, IIT Kanpur's tech incubator F.I.R.S.T to drive financial solution innovations
- WhatsApp Update: Admins Can Soon Hide Specific Groups From Comunity List
- Massive Rally Held in Southern Constituency as Jana Sena, TDP and BJP Unite for Election Campaign
- Former MLA Gouru Charitha Reddy Holds Road Show and Meeting Program Ahead of General Elections
- YSR Congress Party MLA Candidate Conducts Election Campaign in Visakhapatnam
Just In
36-hour effort! Fan pens 10,000-word poem for thalapathy Vijay
Tamil actor Vijay's fan writes a record-breaking 10,000 word poem showing immense dedication!
Thalapathy Vijay, a name synonymous with stardom in Tamil cinema (Kollywood), boasts a massive fan following that transcends borders. Not only does he reign supreme in Tamil Nadu, but his popularity extends across India, with a particularly strong fanbase in the Telugu states. In fact, his movies often enjoy a double release in both Tamil and Telugu, sometimes even achieving greater box office success in Telugu!
Recently, a fan named Kadiravel from Jadaiyaner near Tirupattur took his admiration for Vijay to extraordinary heights. Kadiravel penned a staggering 10,000-word poem dedicated entirely to Vijay. This incredible feat of dedication took a whopping 36 hours, showcasing the depth of his fandom.
News of Kadiravel's epic poem spread like wildfire, catching the attention of two record-keeping organizations – the Universal Achiever Book of Records and the Future Kalam Book of Records (for the state of Kerala). This recognition further fueled the excitement amongst Vijay's fans, who flooded Kadiravel with online praise and admiration.
Beyond his illustrious film career, Vijay has recently made a foray into the world of politics. He established a new political party named Tamilaga Vetri Kalagam, with the intention of contesting in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Vijay’s fans eagerly await his next cinematic offering, titled ‘The Greatest of All Time,’ anticipating another stellar performance from their beloved star.