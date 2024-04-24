36-hour effort! Fan pens 10,000-word poem for thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay, a name synonymous with stardom in Tamil cinema (Kollywood), boasts a massive fan following that transcends borders. Not only does he reign supreme in Tamil Nadu, but his popularity extends across India, with a particularly strong fanbase in the Telugu states. In fact, his movies often enjoy a double release in both Tamil and Telugu, sometimes even achieving greater box office success in Telugu!

Recently, a fan named Kadiravel from Jadaiyaner near Tirupattur took his admiration for Vijay to extraordinary heights. Kadiravel penned a staggering 10,000-word poem dedicated entirely to Vijay. This incredible feat of dedication took a whopping 36 hours, showcasing the depth of his fandom.



News of Kadiravel's epic poem spread like wildfire, catching the attention of two record-keeping organizations – the Universal Achiever Book of Records and the Future Kalam Book of Records (for the state of Kerala). This recognition further fueled the excitement amongst Vijay's fans, who flooded Kadiravel with online praise and admiration.



Beyond his illustrious film career, Vijay has recently made a foray into the world of politics. He established a new political party named Tamilaga Vetri Kalagam, with the intention of contesting in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Vijay’s fans eagerly await his next cinematic offering, titled ‘The Greatest of All Time,’ anticipating another stellar performance from their beloved star.

