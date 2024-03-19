Actress Arundhathi Nair Fights for Recovery After Bike Accident

Popular Tamil and Malayalam actress, Arundhathi Nair, finds herself in a critical state after a harrowing road accident in Kerala. The distressing news was confirmed by her sister, Arathy, who took to social media to provide updates and seek prayers from concerned well-wishers.

The unfortunate incident occurred on the Kovalam bypass, where Arundhathi and her brother were traveling together. Reports indicate that she sustained severe head injuries as a result of the accident.

Arathy, in an Instagram post, clarified the situation and shared the grave news with followers. "We feel the necessity to address the reports circulating in Tamil Nadu’s media. It is true that my sister, Arundhathi Nair, was involved in an accident three days ago," she wrote. "She is currently in critical condition, fighting for her life while receiving treatment and assistance from medical professionals at Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum," Arathy added, urging everyone to keep Arundhathi in their thoughts and prayers.

Support poured in from social media users, with many expressing solidarity and offering words of encouragement to Arundhathi and her family during this difficult time.

Sources reveal that Arundhathi was returning home after participating in an interview for a YouTube channel when the accident transpired.

Arundhathi Nair began her acting journey in 2014 with the Tamil film "Pongi Ezhu Manohara" and subsequently gained recognition for her role in "Saithan" alongside Vijay Antony. Expanding her horizons, she ventured into the Malayalam film industry in 2018, featuring in "Ottakoru Kaamukan." Her most recent appearance was in the 2023 release "Aayiram Porkaasukal," where she shared the screen with Vidharth under the direction of Ravi Murukaya.