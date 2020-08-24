After Ajith's Valimai, Boney To Produce Article 15 Tamil Remake For Udayanidhi Stalin

Bollywood hit movie Article 15 which took talented actor Ayushman Khurrana to greater heights in the Hindi film industry, will be remade in Tamil.

The movie that was released in 2019, had earned appreciation from both fans and critics. Now, this movie is all set to entertain south Indian movie buffs. This was officially announced by Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who acted as a police officer in the Hindi version and also won Filmfare critics' award for his performance in the movie. The latest buzz is that this role will be reprised up by Udayanidhi Stalin in the Tamil remake.

The Kollywood remake of Article 15 will be helmed by Raj Kamraj in Tamil. While confirming this news, Boney Kanpoor has tweeted further saying it will be a joint venture with Zee studios.

Stalin has also tweeted stating that he is eager and enthusiastic to act in this movie. However, there were rumours that many Tollywood producers were trying to get the rights of the movie after it was a hit in Bollywood.

We also hear that there was buzz about Dhanush getting the rights of the movie. However, it is now official that Udayanidhi Stalin has bagged the lead role of the Tamil version. The story of this movie revolves around an incident that happened in an Uttar Pradesh village where two girls were raped and murdered. This has a theme surrounding caste and gender inequality. Fans are very inquisitive about how this subject will be handled in the Tamil remake.

Article 15 also starred Isha Tawar, Sayani Gupta and Ronjini Chakraborty in key roles. The movie directed by Anubhav Sinha collected nearly 100 crores at the box office.

Interestingly, Boney Kapoor who's bankrolling the movie is now busy with the production of Kollywood actor Thala Ajith's much awaited movie Valimai.