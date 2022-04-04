After the Tamil version of Vijay's Arabic Kuthu Song, it's time for Hindi and Telugu Versions

After impressing all the Tamil film lovers with the Arabic Kuthu song, the makers of the film are now planning to release the Hindi and Telugu versions of the most popular peppy song.

The dance of star hero Vijay and the glamour of Pooja Hegde have made this song so popular among the audience. It is all set to mesmerise the Telugu and Hindi audience with this song. The track has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and crooned by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi. Sivakarthikeyan wrote the catchy lyrics of the song.

ately, the film's makers released the trailer of this upcoming dark comedy Beast. The short clip delivered a perfect blend of action and drama. Vijay shines in the new ruthless avatar, and the film lovers are eagerly waiting for the film's release, which is on the 13th of April.



