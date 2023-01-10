  • Menu
Ajith's 'Thunivu' gets more screens than 'Varisu' in Andaman

Highlights

Nearly seven years have passed since Ajith and Vijay last competed at the box office. On January 11, theatres will screen the movies "Varisu" and "Thunivu." The first showing of Vijay's film is at 4 am in Chennai, while Ajith's movie will start at 1 am. In addition to the state, Tamil movies are also released internationally and even in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Andaman is the second-largest Tamil-speaking region after Tamil Nadu, where Tamil movies are well-liked. 'Thunivu' and 'Varisu' were shown on separate screens in the theatre on the island, which has three total; the theatre association chose to flip a coin to determine which film would be shown on the third screen. Ajith's fan club captured the entire happening on camera and has since been shared online.

