Annaatthe Trailer: A Complete Family And Action Drama That Showcased Rajini In A Ultimate Way

The most-awaited trailer of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is out! This video showcased Rajini in a ultimate way and made the audience eagerly await for the release of this family and action entertainer.



Sharing the trailer, they also wrote, "Aaravaramai Akroshamai Anandhamai #AnnaattheTrailer:





Going with the trailer, it started with showing off the lovely brother-sister bond of Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh. Rajini pampers her a lot and takes care of her just like a father. Rajini is seen essaying the role of Kalaiayyan being the President of the nearby villages of Soorakottai. Then a couple of lovely scenes with the lead actress Nayanthara add romantic appeal to the trailer. Even the yesteryear actresses Khushbu Sundar and Meena looked awesome in complete traditional avatars and are seen playing prominent roles. In the end, the antagonist Prakash Raj is introduced! On the whole, this movie seems to be a complete family entertainer with a few awesome action sequences.

Coming to Annaatthe cast, along with Rajanikanth even Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena will share the screen space with him being the lead ladies. This movie also has Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy, Soori and Sathish in other prominent roles.

This movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Siva and is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. Annaatthe will hit the big screens on November 4, 2021.

Well, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the shooting is postponed a couple of times and even Rajini took a break due to stress for almost 35 days in the middle too. But now, this Diwali we need to be ready to witness Rajini in a full action mode!