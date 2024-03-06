Are Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Splitting Up? Here's the Truth

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been hitting the headlines lately, with rumors swirling about their relationship hitting a rough patch. It all started when Nayanthara posted a mysterious message on her Instagram story, leading to speculation about trouble in paradise.

But hold your horses! Recent reports suggest that these rumors might just be a storm in a teacup. According to a source, the couple is actually going strong and relishing their time together with their kids—Uyir and Ulagam. In fact, they seem to be getting even closer because of their little ones.



There was a bit of a stir when Nayanthara apparently unfollowed Vignesh on social media. Some folks thought this was a sign of trouble, but it turns out there might be a different story behind it. Some say it could be a clever marketing tactic for a joint project they're working on. Others chalk it up to a technical glitch. Nayanthara quickly followed Vignesh back once she caught wind of the rumors swirling around.



Despite all the chatter, it seems the couple is in a good place. They're not taking on too many work commitments right now, preferring to spend quality time with their family.



Sure, the rumors have got people talking, but it's important to take things with a pinch of salt. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been together since they met on the set of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' back in 2015. They even tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed twin sons last year.



On the work front, Nayanthara recently appeared in the movie 'Jawan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

