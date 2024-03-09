Dhanush surprises as ‘Kubera’

National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula is set to weave cinematic magic with his ambitious project, titled "Kubera." The film boasts the stellar presence of two big stars in Indian cinema, National Award-winning actor Dhanush and the revered King Nagarjuna Akkineni. Producers Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, are steering this cinematic endeavor with the blessings of Shri Narayan Das K Narang. Sonali Narang presents the movie.

The makers unveiled the film's title and the intriguing first look poster. Titled "Kubera," after the richest god, the poster presents a captivating contrast. Against the backdrop of Lord Shiva seeking alms from Goddess Annapurna, Dhanush appears in an unkempt avatar with tattered clothes, creating a captivating visual paradox. The motion poster, underscored by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad's thumping score, emanates spiritual vibes.

Sekhar Kammula's artistry shines through the first look, piquing curiosity about Dhanush's character and the narrative's depth. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, adding another layer of excitement. National award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad is set to create magic with the music, while Niketh Bommi handles the cinematography, ensuring a visual spectacle.

As the project unfolds on a grand scale with lavish production and high technical standards, audiences are eagerly anticipating updates on Nagarjuna's character. With a team of exceptional talents, "Kubera" promises to be a cinematic marvel, blending spirituality and intrigue in Sekhar Kammula's signature style.