FIR Teaser Is Out

Guys, tell us what does FIR mean??? Many just utter that it is a simple question by saying ‘First Information Report’.

Guys, tell us what does FIR mean??? Many just utter that it is a simple question by saying 'First Information Report'. But the most awaited Tamil movie FIR doesn't match with the original full form. It stands for Faizal Ibrahim Raiz who is seen as a terrorist in the movie.

The makers of this movie have dropped the official teaser of this movie a few minutes ago… Have a look!

This teaser looks interesting and intriguing with an amazing plot. FIR being action thriller deals with terrorism and how Police will handle and catch the titular role Faizal forms the crux of the story. The teaser shows off the search operation of the terrorist with a few interesting elements.

The Kollywood ace director Gautam Vasudev Menon is essaying an important role in this movie. Even Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson, Reba Monica and Prashanth Rangaswamy in other pivotal roles.

FIR is directed by Manu Anand and is produced by Vishnu Vishal under Vishnu Vishal Studioz banner. This movie will make the Summer go with much heat with its edge of the seat elements for sure…

