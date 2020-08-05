For Thalapathy Vijay, It's First Murugadoss Then Atlee!

The coronavirus menace has resulted in many ramifications in the film industry. Many high budget movies got stalled, and several producers settled for releasing their movies on OTT platforms instead of going in for theatrical release.

Fans of Kollywood actor Thalapathy Vijay were greatly disappointed after the release of his movie "Master" was stalled due to coronavirus. The movie was to hit theatres on April 9 but got postponed because of the corona lockdown.

Movie buffs can't wait to witness the faceoff between Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in "Master". Now, Vijay fans have every reason to smile! Director Atlee Kumar who has delivered box office hit movies with Vijay in the lead roles like "Theri" "Mersal" and "Bigil" is likely to join hands with Vijay for the fourth time. An official announcement to this effect is likely to come out soon.

On the other hand, Atlee will be directing a movie for Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan, it is learnt. We hear SRK, who has stayed away from the camera for the past two years will be working with Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani at a stretch. In this regard, the initial round of discussion is over and an official announcement is due from the teams.

Meanwhile, we hear that director Murugadoss also will be joining hands with Vijay for the fourth time but shooting of this movie has not yet commenced due to covid. It is said Vijay will work with Atlee only after the completion of the Murugadoss movie. However, none of the scheduled projects in the industry are able to commence in time due to the deadly virus.

Let's hope that things get back to normalcy soon so as to lessen the burden on not just filmmakers who invest huge chunks of money on movies but also small time workers and technician whose livelihood depends on wages they earn from the industry.

Vijay's next outing Master is touted to be an action thriller and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Malavika Mohanan as female lead and the film is bankrolled by XB creators.