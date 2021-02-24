Good News For Thala Ajith Fans!

Kollywood actor Ajith is currently busy working in the movie "Valimai". The shooting of this movie which was held up due to coronavirus was resumed after lockdown, but again got stalled after the actor was indisposed for some time.

Now, the production is going on in full swing. Fans of Thala Ajith are eagerly waiting for updates on the movie. In a delight to the fans, they have got sweet news as a sort of solace to appease them.

In what comes as a pleasant surprise to Ajith fans, the Kollywood actor's hit film "Billa" is arriving in theatres again!

The latest we hear is that the movie crew is planning to re-release this movie which was earlier released in 2007. The movie will hit theatres on March 12 throughout Tamil Nadu.

Ajith could be seen in a double role in this movie. There are two female leads in Billa—Nayanthara and Namitha. The movie is directed by Vishnuvardhan. By the way "Billa" is the remake of a Rajinikanth's old movie by the same name. The movie which had captured the minds of fans is getting re-released and it remains to be seen if the movie will repeat the magic at the box office.

Ajit is gearing up for the release of his next titled Valimai. The movie has raised a lot of expectations among fans. Ajith's previous movies Nerkonda Paarvai and Viswasam were massive hits at the box office. The movie is directed by H Vinoth. Yuvan Shankar Raja will be scoring the music for Valimai. The film stars Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya, Janhvi Kapoor and Yogi Babu. The movie is slated for release on May 1.