Guess The Cost Of Kollywood Actor Dhanush's new House in Chennai

Kollywood superstar Dhanush is building a luxurious home in a posh area in Chennai. His father-in-law Rajinikanth attended the Bhoomi puja which was performed by Dhanush and blessed him.



Poes garden is one of the most posh areas in Chennai and Dhanush will be building his house in this area where we can find the bungalows of the late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha also. Actor Rajanikanth also lives in Poes garden. Now, Dhanush will also stay with Rajini's daughter Aishwaryaa in the same locality after building the house.

We hear that Dhanush has reserved about 25 crores to build this house apart from expenses on interior decoration, and site cost. The cost of the land in this area is more than 40000 rupees per square foot. Which means the cost of a 30/40 ft site is between 7 to 8 crores. The photos of Dhanush performing the Bhoomi Pooja with his wife Aishwaryaa along with Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth and his wife Latha are doing rounds on social media.

Rajinikanth who was indisposed for a few days made an appearance in public for the first time after he recovered. Dhanush starrer "Jagame Thandiram' is ready to hit the theatres. Now, Dhanush is heading to Bollywood to work in a Hindi movie with Akshay Kumar and Soha Ali khan called "Atrangi Re". Dhanush will also be acting in the movie 'Aayirathil Oruvan'. He will also be seen in a Hollywood movie called "The Grey Man". The movie will also have Chris Evans who plays the character of Steve Rogers in "Captain America".