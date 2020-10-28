Irfan Pathan First Look In Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra Released 

Cricket and Bollywood as professions are good money spinners, and are interrelated. We have seen biopics of celebrity cricketers being made and they have become hits.

Also we have seen children of cricketers becoming film stars. Some of them own franchises of big tournaments like IPL. Most of the cricketers who have tried their luck have have failed to make it to the top in the film industry.

Now, we hear that one more celebrity cricketer is venturing into the film industry to make a fortune. Famous Indian pacer Irfan Pathan is marking his big screen debut by stepping into Kollywood. He will be seen in a pivotal role, and the poster of the movie which was released recently has gone viral on social media.

The cricketer who used to hold the ball to swing is holding a gun with a black attire which gives an indication that the movie would be an action packed product. The movie is named "Cobra' and Irfan will be seen as French Interpol officer Aslam Ilmaaj. The poster was released on the occasion of the cricketer's birthday.

Kollywood star Chiyaan Vikram will be enacting the lead role in the movie Cobra which has created a lot of hype ever since it went on floors. The Tamil actor is paired with Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame. One more lead actress Miyaa will also be seen in this movie.

The movie is being directed by Ajay Jnana Muthu and A R Rahman will be scoring the Music.