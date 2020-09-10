Is Sivakarthikeyan being wooed by BJP?

Cine politics has been a continuing trend in Tamil Nadu for over eight decades as a movement and over five years as a governance model. From MGR to the latest lot like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijayakanth, all of them harbour ambitions to administer the State, even as it prepares for another round of polls in the summer of 2021.

By understanding that caste and cinema can be a great combo, the saffron party has reoriented its work plan for over a year now. It undertook a shake-up of the TN unit, brought in a Dalit as its president and has started encouraging many more from various strata to join it. This includes the super cop Annamalai who has quit IPS to join BJP and has been made a deputy to LMurugan, the State chief.

As far as cinema goes, the party does not have any major name except Rajinikanth, who too is supposedly pro-BJP. In this regard, the younger heroes have all been sent messages, says a report in Dina Thanthi and Sivakarthikeyan, a popular A-lister has also been approached. The actor's side however strongly denies the development.