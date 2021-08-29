Kamal Haasan penning script for a sequel of his 1992 classic?

1992 release Sivaji Ganesan starrer Tamil film 'Thevar Magan' is one of the classic films in Kollywood. Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan also played the lead role in the film which turned out to be the biggest blockbuster in his career.

The film also steered its way into the Oscars. The movie was also released in Telugu with the title, 'Kshatriya Putrudu' and also collected huge amounts at box office. Now, nearly over three decades after the film release, veteran actor Kamal Haasan is now planning to come up with a sequel for the film. Kamal Haasan himself will be penning the script and screenplay for the film.

'Thevar Magan' was directed by Bharatan and now Mahesh Narayan who made films like 'Take Off', 'C U Soon', and 'Malik' to hold the megaphone for the much-awaited sequel. On an interesting note, Mollywood star Fahadh Faasil who is playing a crucial role in Kamal Hassan's "Vikram" is also on board to play a key role in the sequel of this cult classic. An official announcement regarding this project has to come out.

