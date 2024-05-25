Karthi, Aravind Swamy to share screen in ‘Meiyazhagan,’ Suriya to bankroll it

Actor Suriya, taking to X (formerly Twitter), extended heartfelt birthday wishes to his brother, actor Karthi, in advance while unveiling captivating posters from their upcoming film "Meiyazhagan." Directed by Prem Kumar and produced by Suriya himself, "Meiyazhagan" stars Karthi and Arvind Swamy in prominent roles, promising an enthralling cinematic experience.

In anticipation of Karthi's birthday, Suriya shared two striking posters on X, offering fans a glimpse into the intriguing narrative of "Meiyazhagan." One poster features Karthi and Arvind Swamy riding a bicycle with carefree abandon, against the backdrop of a serene temple, encapsulating the essence of childhood innocence and camaraderie. The second poster portrays Karthi fearlessly confronting a bull with a radiant smile, hinting at the courage and resilience of his character.

Expressing admiration for his brother's commitment to quality cinema, Suriya praised Karthi for consistently choosing impactful roles. "Happy bday! Always love it when you give back to make good cinema!!" Suriya remarked, reflecting on Karthi's dedication to the craft of storytelling.

Explaining the significance of the film's title, Karthi elucidated on X, "#Meiyazhagan= Meiy+Azhagan. Beauty is always what’s in our hearts." With "Meiy" symbolizing truth or body and "Azhagan" connoting beauty, the title encapsulates the essence of inner beauty and authenticity, echoing the thematic depth of the narrative.

Directed by Prem Kumar, whose previous work includes the acclaimed "96" starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan, "Meiyazhagan" marks a highly anticipated collaboration. Co-directed by Kannan Sundaram and N Aravindhan, the film reunites the creative team behind "96," with Govind Vasantha composing the soul-stirring music once again.

Notably, "Meiyazhagan" eschews the use of a stunt master, mirroring the artistic vision of "96," which relied on authentic storytelling and emotional resonance to captivate audiences.

While Suriya gears up for his forthcoming projects, including Siva's "Kanguva" and a cameo in Sudha Kongara's "Sarfira," Karthi is set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming film "Vaa Vaathiyaare," directed by Nalan Kumarasamy and featuring Krithi Shetty in a pivotal role.

As anticipation mounts for the release of "Meiyazhagan," fans eagerly await the opportunity to embark on a cinematic journey infused with emotion, authenticity, and timeless beauty, courtesy of the dynamic duo of Suriya and Karthi.