Khushboo To Stay Off Twitter After Eye Surgery

Famous south Indian actress Khushboo has undergone an eye operation. The actor displayed a selfie with her one eye covered stating that she got one of her eyes operated on Wednesday.

"Friends I will be away from social media for sometime. I got one of my eyes operated on. I will be back soon. All of you be careful. Wear masks and maintain social distance," tweeted the Tamil actress.

Khushboo, who is also active in politics often posts tweets sparking controversies. Married to Kollywood filmmaker Sundar C, the couple have two daughters—Avantika and Anandita.

Khushbu has worked across industries including Sandalwood. A member of Indian National Congress, Khushboo Sundar is known to speak her mind out. The actress had come in for a lot of criticism for opening up about pre-marital sex. Her comments which had created a huge uproar in social media had invited the wrath of several people. Over 22 cases were filed against her which the Supreme Court dismissed.

Khushboo maintained that her comments from an interview to a Tamil magazine were taken out of context and also alleged that she was being harassed for no reason. However, she also went on to say that she would stand by her comments even though it was not easy for an actress to do so.