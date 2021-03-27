Kollywood Movie Kadhal Actor Found Death Inside Autorickshaw

Kollywood comedy actor V Babu was found dead in an Autorickshaw under mysterious circumstances. The actor was seen in a pivotal role in Bharath starrer titled "Kadhal". Later, the actor was not seen much in movies.

The exact reason for his death is not known. We hear that the actor was deeply pained and had gone into depression in the recent days. He was too depressed after he lost his parents recently.

He never had a proper job and he used to sleep in temples, and Autorickshaws. He suffered financial crisis after he did not get opportunities in movies post his movie "Kadhal" in 2014. Two years ago, a similar case had happened. A fight composer by name Sai Deena was found dead in a temple. Later someone recognised his body as Sai Deena and the body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

Coronavirus has brought the entire world to a standstill. However, cases of death caused by depression has been on the rise, thanks to job loss created by the pandemic situation. Over the last few months, several celebrities have ended their lives over their financial stress and the cases among the common public are countless.