Just In
‘Krineedale’ from ‘Captain Miller’: Builds excitement
Dhanush's highly anticipated pan-India movie, 'Captain Miller,' directed by Arun Matheswaran, has released its second single, the ‘Krineedale’ song. The period film, set in the 1930s-40s, is the biggest-budget project in Dhanush's career.
The first single, "Killer Killer," received an overwhelming response, and the second single, "Krineedale," continues to build excitement. The song is composed by star composer GV Prakash, with lyrics penned by Rakendumouli. Renowned singer Javed Ali lends his vibrant vocals to the track.
The film features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead, alongside Dr. Shivaraj Kumar and Sandeep Kishan in powerful roles. Produced by T.G. Thyagarajan and Sathyajyoti Films, Sendhil Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan, the film is crafted with a significant budget to recreate the historical backdrop of the 1930s-40s.
The technical team includes Siddhartha as the Director of Photography (DOP) and Madhan Karki, known for his work in films like Baahubali franchise, RRR, and Pushpa, providing dialogues for the Tamil version. Nagoran serves as the editor. With its stellar cast and top-notch crew, 'Captain Miller' is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, and fans eagerly await its release.